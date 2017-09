June 24 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc :

* Solteq issues an unsecured bond of 27 million euro ($30.30 million) on July 1, 2015

* The bond carries a fixed annual interest of 6 percent

* The five-year bond matures on July 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon:

