FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nanostart says value adjustments lead to loss of 8.88 mln euros in FY 2014
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nanostart says value adjustments lead to loss of 8.88 mln euros in FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Nanostart AG :

* Extensive write-downs have a negative effect on the annual result of the financial year 2014 / further need to write down and retirement from the stock exchange are being analysed

* Financial year 2014 is concluded with a loss of 8.88 million euros ($9.94 million), results were considerably impacted by value adjustments totalling 8.40 million euros

* Decided to concentrate on existing share portfolio and, in future, regionally on Germany and Europe

* All foreign strategic activities and shareholdings will be subject to examination or stopped

* As a part of ongoing cost-cutting measures need for a stock market listing will be critically scrutinized Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.