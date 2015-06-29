FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SinnerSchrader to acquire mobile specialist Swipe GmbH
#IT Services & Consulting
June 29, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SinnerSchrader to acquire mobile specialist Swipe GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG :

* Announces focus on agency business, restructuring of NEXT AUDIENCE, acquisition of another mobile specialist

* Decided to restructure the NEXT AUDIENCE business and its cost structure geared towards an independent development of business, in particular, by reducing personnel capacity

* For the remaining reduced business, SinnerSchrader AG will investigate options including a sale or a formation of a

* Approved the acquisition of Swipe GmbH, Hamburg, which will be completed in the coming daysjoint venture with a partne

* Revenue and earnings of the SinnerSchrader Group for fiscal 2014/2015 are expected to move in line with guidance from April 2015 - subject to one-off charges resulting from possible adjustments at NEXT AUDIENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
