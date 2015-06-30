FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imagination Technologies targets higher margins in 2016
#Semiconductors
June 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Imagination Technologies targets higher margins in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* Fy revenue 177 million stg versus 170.8 million stg year ago

* Operating costs tightly managed resulting in lower rate of cost growth than previously guided

* Fy royalty revenues up 9% to £118.9m (2014: £109.0m)

* Based on increased backlog and active pipeline of prospects, target of 10% growth in licensing revenue in fy16

* Expansion of operating margins in medium-term with longer-term target of 30% - 40%, with a rise in profitability in fy16

* Robust licensing and solid progress across all three ip families

* Significant high volume license agreements for both powervr graphics and mips processors

* Fy group revenues of £177.0m (2014: £170.8m)

* Adjusted operating profit* of £21.1m (2014: £24.0m); reported operating loss of £8.5m (2014: £0.1m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
