June 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Enters into new lease contract with Helsedirektoratet (Norwegian Directorate of Health) for Monier - Verkstedveien 1 at Skøyen

* Lease length is 5.2 years and tenant is expected to move in during November 2015

