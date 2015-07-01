FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG says to buy stake in Turtle Entertainment for EUR 78 mln
July 1, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG says to buy stake in Turtle Entertainment for EUR 78 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* MTG invests in world’s largest esports company ESL

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 74 percent of Turtle Entertainment, the world’s largest esports company that operates under the well-known ESL brand

* Says stake is being acquired from financial investors and company’s founders for EUR 78 million in cash

* Says MTG will report approximately SEK 20 million of costs related to this transaction in its Q2 results

* Says closing of transaction is subject to local regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

