BRIEF-Greene King full-year revenue rises 3 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
July 1, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Greene King full-year revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :

* FY pretax profit 118.2 million stg vs 105.2 million stg

* FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.32 billion stg

* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 21.8 penceper share

* Total dividend up 4.8 percent to 29.75 penceper share

* Adjusted earnings per share growth of 9.2 pct with strong cash flow, lower leverage and continued dividend growth

* Retail like-for-like sales +0.4 pct; pub partners LFL net income +3.5 pct; brewing & brands own-brewed volume +4.2 pct

* Spirit Pub acquisition will further strengthen our platform to deliver sustainable, long-term succes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

