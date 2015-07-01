FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cambridge Cognition says CEO Nick Kerton to take leave of absence
July 1, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cambridge Cognition says CEO Nick Kerton to take leave of absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

* Appointment of chief operating officer

* In Nick’s absence, Steven Powell, who has been head of european operations for past year, has been appointed group chief operating officer and will assume responsibilities of chief executive officer as an interim measure

* Due to a serious medical condition, Nick Kerton, chief executive officer, will be taking an extended leave of absence from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

