July 2 (Reuters) -

* EQT VI acquires family brick-house retailer Huscompagniet in Denmark

* During 2014, HusCompagniet delivered a total of 1,010 houses. Revenues for 2014 amounted to DKK 1.8 billion with an EBITDA of DKK 189 million. HusCompagniet has 230 employees. (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)