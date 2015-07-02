FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Property sells property to KLP Eiendom for NOK 601.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property sells property to KLP Eiendom for NOK 601.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Has entered into an agreement to sell Lysaker Torg 35 in Oslo to KLP Eiendom, the real estate company of the life insurance company KLP

* Agreed property value in transaction is 601.5 million Norwegian crowns ($75.85 million)

* At end of Q1 2015 valuation of property was 545.9 million million crowns

* The transaction will be completed medio August 2015 in form of sale of property owning company with market adjustment for form of ownership Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9303 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.