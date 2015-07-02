BRIEF-Norwegian Property sells property to KLP Eiendom for NOK 601.5 mln

July 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Has entered into an agreement to sell Lysaker Torg 35 in Oslo to KLP Eiendom, the real estate company of the life insurance company KLP

* Agreed property value in transaction is 601.5 million Norwegian crowns ($75.85 million)

* At end of Q1 2015 valuation of property was 545.9 million million crowns

* The transaction will be completed medio August 2015 in form of sale of property owning company with market adjustment for form of ownership Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.9303 Norwegian crowns)