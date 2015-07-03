FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Subsea 7 awarded emergency pipeline repair contracts offshore Australia
#Market News
July 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Subsea 7 awarded emergency pipeline repair contracts offshore Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 :

* Says has been awarded four contracts by Chevron and INPEX (operator of the Ichthys LNG Project), for the engineering, procurement and construction of an Emergency Pipeline Repair System (EPRS) to be used offshore Australia

* The contracts comprise design, fabrication and procurement of repair equipment and development of repair methodologies and procedures that will be available during the life of the Chevron and INPEX operated assets

* Site integration testing is due to be completed by 2017

* “This award reinforces our position at the forefront of intervention and repair technologies and showcases one of Subsea 7’s key capabilities in the area of Life of Field services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with both companies,” Stephen Steele, Vice President, Life of Field, said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
