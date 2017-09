July 3 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Announces renewed and extended lease contract with Sopra Steria AS in Biskop Gunnerusgate 14 in Oslo

* New contract has duration of 8.7 years, starting from Nov. 1, 2015

* Biskop Gunnerusgate 14 is now 96.2 pct let

