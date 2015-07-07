BRIEF-Cargotec's MacGregor wins orders for newly-introduced offshore lattice boom crane

July 7 (Reuters) - Cargotec Oyj :

* MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has won contracts for its new lattice boom cranes (LBC) from Merkers Offshore, negotiated and procured through Marine Commerce in Singapore

* Four 20015-6045 LBC cranes will be installed on two offshore maintenance liftboats - equipped with 80m jack-up legs - under construction at Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industries in China

* Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

