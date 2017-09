July 7 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Plans sell-off of legacy portfolio in the third quarter of 2015

* Proceeds of 7.36 million euros ($8 million)(carrying amounts) expected

* Legacy portfolio to take form of a Dutch BV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)