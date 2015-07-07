BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance to buy S&U's home credit division

July 7 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc

* Standard Finance - acquisition of S&U Plc’s home credit division

* Acquisition of S&U Plc’s home credit division for 82.5 million stg

* 82.5 million stg valuation represents 12.5x pro forma profit after tax and 2.5x tangible book value

* Acquisition, if completed, will be classified as a reverse takeover of non-standard finance under listing rules of UK listing authority

* Eligibility of enlarged group to be admitted to official list has not yet been agreed with UK listing authority, although an application regarding its eligibility will be made shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NSF.L SUS.L]