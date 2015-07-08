FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nel ASA: Oversubscribed subsequent offering
July 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nel ASA: Oversubscribed subsequent offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Says subsequent offering was significantly oversubscribed, resulting in gross proceeds of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.67 million) through issuance of 22,222,222 new shares at a subscription price of 1.35 crown

* Following registration of new share capital with Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, company will have 620,601,326 shares outstanding, each with a par value of 0.20 crown

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1783 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

