BRIEF-Nel ASA: Oversubscribed subsequent offering

* Says subsequent offering was significantly oversubscribed, resulting in gross proceeds of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.67 million) through issuance of 22,222,222 new shares at a subscription price of 1.35 crown

* Following registration of new share capital with Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, company will have 620,601,326 shares outstanding, each with a par value of 0.20 crown

