BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl raises dividend
#Software
July 8, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc

* Fy pretax profit 91.4 million usd versus 147.8 million usd year ago

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 0.33 usdper share

* Total dividend 0.484 usdper share

* Fy adjusted underlying ebitda 505 million usd

* Underlying adjusted ebitda of $505.0m is 2.7 times that delivered in comparable period

* Growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 32.8% to 129.43 cents (2014: 97.48 cents)

* Anticipate revenues in year declining between 2% and 4% on a ccy basis

* Expect performance to be stronger in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
