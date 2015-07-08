FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp

* Almonty Industries has entered into agreement with Woulfe Mining Corp to combine two businesses through acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Woulfe by Almonty

* Each common share of Woulfe will be exchanged for 0.1029 of a common share of Almonty

* Based on Almonty’s share price on July 6, this represents total consideration of CAD 0.07 per Woulfe share and a premium of 16.7 pct to Woulfe’s closing price on July 6

* Transaction is planned to close by start of September

* Deutsche Rohstoff will hold a 14.1 pct share in new company (currently 23.5 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
