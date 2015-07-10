FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling: Extends rig contract with Total
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling: Extends rig contract with Total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling:

* Says has been awarded a contract extension for the semi-submersible rig West Phoenix by Total commencing mid-March 2016 and securing work for the unit through the end of August 2016

* The total revenue potential for the contract extension is approximately $62 million

* A portion of the $62 million will be paid during the currently anticipated idle period from the beginning of September 2015 to the middle of March 2016

* Says has agreed to a dayrate reduction on the current contract effective from June 1, 2015 until its expected conclusion at the end of August 2015, resulting in a reduction to the remaining revenue potential of approximately $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
