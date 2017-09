July 10 (Reuters) - RomReal Ltd :

* Says has agreed sale of 1,956 square meters of Balada Market property with total area 7,188 square meters in Constanta

* Says price agreed is 275 euros ($305.99) per square meter and in line with most recent Knight Frank IFRS valuation

* Expected to collect net price of about 537,900 euros meaning that any VAT and/or commissions will be covered by buyer

