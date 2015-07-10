BRIEF-Norsk Hydro signs power contract for German plant with Axpo Trading

July 10 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa :

* Says has secured a power contract with Axpo Trading AG, a Switzerland-based energy company with captive power production and international trading activity, totaling 0,9 TWh (100 MW) annually in the eight year period from 2018 to 2025

* The new power contract will replace parts of an existing combination of internal and external power arrangements entered into in 2012 supplying Hydro Neuss primary aluminium plant with a total of 2.2 TWh (250 MW) annually in the period from 2013 to 2017

* In the period from 2018 to 2020, the remaining 1.3 TWh (150 MW) of the expiring power sourcing arrangement will be replaced by an internal power contract supplied by Hydro Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)