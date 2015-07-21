FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group H1 pretax profit up 65 pct
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group H1 pretax profit up 65 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Interim dividend 12 pence per share

* Profit before tax an increase of 65% to £15.7m (H1 2014: £9.5m)

* Interim dividend 12 pence per share

* Underlying profit before tax an increase of 30% to £17.1m (h1 2014: £13.2m)

* Economic environment remains favourable, which should allow both banks to continue their growth

* Expect banks will maintain their momentum and continue their long term investment plans

* Interest income 77.4 million stg for 6 months to June Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.