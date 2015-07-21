BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking Group H1 pretax profit up 65 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Interim dividend 12 pence per share

* Profit before tax an increase of 65% to £15.7m (H1 2014: £9.5m)

* Underlying profit before tax an increase of 30% to £17.1m (h1 2014: £13.2m)

* Economic environment remains favourable, which should allow both banks to continue their growth

* Expect banks will maintain their momentum and continue their long term investment plans

* Interest income 77.4 million stg for 6 months to June Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)