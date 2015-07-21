BRIEF-PZ Cussons says performance since year-end in line with expectations

July 21 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Final results for year ended 31 May 2015

* FY Pretax profit before exceptional items- 108.8 mln stg vs 115 mln stg

* Final dividend 5.39 pence per share

* Total dividend 8 pence per share

* Revenue and operating profit growth of 2.3 pct and 2.7 pc respectively on a like for like basis

* Underlying revenue and operating profit grew 2.3 pct and 2.7 pct respectively, and our market share positions were either held or grown in our core categories

* Performance since year-end has been in line with expectations