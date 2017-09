July 21 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* FY underlying pretax profit fell 0.9 percent to 193.2 million stg

* Reported results impacted by swiss franc event in january 2015

* Good growth in revenue; underlying up 8 pct at £400.2 million; reported up 4.9 pct at £388.4 million

* Final dividend 19.7 pence per share Source text (bit.ly/1MEIDvs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)