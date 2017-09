July 21 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* Divestment of Footfall

* Footfall’s revenue for year ended 31 March 2015 was $39 mln, which was included within marketing services

* Divested its retail intelligence business, Footfall, for a cash consideration of 38.5 mln stg (us$60m) to Tyco