BRIEF-Skanska says sells Argentina business for $75 mln

July 22 (Reuters) - Skanska AB
* Skanska divests operations & maintenance operations in Argentina for $75 million, about SEK 630 million
* Says price is subject to adjustments at closing of transaction, which is expected to take place at end of July
* Says operations generated revenues of about $350 million, about SEK 3 billion, during 2014
* Says transaction will be recorded in central stream and will not have any material result effect
* Says buyer is Perez Companc Family Group, an Argentinian group active in Latin America
* Says after the closing of the transaction Skanska has no remaining operations in Argentina