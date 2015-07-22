FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities to pay interim dividend of 8.15 pence per share
July 22, 2015

BRIEF-Land Securities to pay interim dividend of 8.15 pence per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share

* Have good interest in our well-timed schemes and of 1.1m sq ft remaining to let in our speculative development programme

* £9.0m of investment lettings signed since 1 April, with a further £10.4m of lettings in solicitors' hands

* On a same store like-for-like basis, retailer sales were up 3.8% on same quarter last year

* First interim dividend for current financial year of 8.15 pence per share

* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share

* Maintaining good momentum and has started year well

* In London take-up is healthy, vacancy rates are low, and rental values are rising

* £10.5m of development lettings in London signed since April 1 with a further £7.0m (1) in solicitors' hands, representing a total of 322,000 sq ft

* Group ltv on a proportionate basis at June 30, based on March 31 asset values, 28.5 pct (27.1% pro forma for sale of times square, ec4) compared with 28.5% at 31 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
