BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional's Q3 headline revenue falls 1 pct to 105.4 mln stg

July 22 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Issues a trading update for period from april 1, 2015 to July 21, 2015

* Q3 revenue 105.4 million stg

* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of interim results have shown no signs of improvement

* Pressures on investment banking sector and on fixed income, currency and commodities , continue to offset improving performance in group’s businesses serving asset management sector

* Since June impact of low energy prices has also started to have a negative effect on group’s activities in this sector

* Negative trends in bank spending on information, marketing and events are expected to continue for foreseeable future

* Since reporting its interim results on May 14, 2015, trading conditions have continued broadly in line with board’s expectations as set out in interim results announcement

* Headline revenues for quarter to June 30, 2015 fell by 1 pct to 105.4 million stg

* Underlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, fell by 5 pct largely due to recent weakness in energy sector

* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 4 pct, against a 2 pct increase achieved in first half

* Q2 reporting from global investment banks so far suggests that improvement in fixed income trading experienced in first calendar quarter has not been sustained

* Energy sector is also expected to remain weak as energy companies and banks in energy-dependent economies respond to weak commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: