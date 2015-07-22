BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional's Q3 headline revenue falls 1 pct to 105.4 mln stg

July 22 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Issues a trading update for period from april 1, 2015 to July 21, 2015
* Q3 revenue 105.4 million stg
* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of interim results have shown no signs of improvement
* Pressures on investment banking sector and on fixed income, currency and commodities , continue to offset improving performance in group’s businesses serving asset management sector
* Since June impact of low energy prices has also started to have a negative effect on group’s activities in this sector
* Negative trends in bank spending on information, marketing and events are expected to continue for foreseeable future
* Since reporting its interim results on May 14, 2015, trading conditions have continued broadly in line with board’s expectations as set out in interim results announcement
* Headline revenues for quarter to June 30, 2015 fell by 1 pct to 105.4 million stg
* Underlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, fell by 5 pct largely due to recent weakness in energy sector
* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 4 pct, against a 2 pct increase achieved in first half
* Q2 reporting from global investment banks so far suggests that improvement in fixed income trading experienced in first calendar quarter has not been sustained
* Energy sector is also expected to remain weak as energy companies and banks in energy-dependent economies respond to weak commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: