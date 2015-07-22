FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport raises revenue forecast for FY 2015
#Financials
July 22, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport raises revenue forecast for FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Raises its revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year

* Predicts H1 revenue of 67.5 million euros ($73.76 million)(H1 2014: 53.3 million euros) and EBIT of 9.1 million euros (H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)

* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a double-digit rate

* Also expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
