BRIEF-Hypoport raises revenue forecast for FY 2015

July 22 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Raises its revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year

* Predicts H1 revenue of 67.5 million euros ($73.76 million)(H1 2014: 53.3 million euros) and EBIT of 9.1 million euros (H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)

* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a double-digit rate

* Also expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in 2015