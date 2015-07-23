FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nichols H1 group sales 54.7 mln stg
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 23, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nichols H1 group sales 54.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc

* Interim results and acquisition

* Total group sales were £54.7m, in line with same period in 2014

* Profit before tax has increased by 9% to £10.9m (2014: £10.0m)

* Interim dividend will be paid on 28 august 2015 to shareholders registered on 31 July 2015; ex-dividend date is 30 july 2015

* Board is confident that full year performance will be in line with market expectations

* Acquisition of feel good brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

