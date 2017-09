July 23 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* Placing of new ordinary shares

* Placing is expected to raise approximately £90 million

* Majority of net proceeds will be used to fund initial consideration of r$193.8 million for acquisition of empresa brasiliera de bebidas e alimentos sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)