BRIEF-Entra: Wintershall calls option to acquire property Gullfaks in Stavanger

* Wintershall calls option to acquire the property Gullfaks in Stavanger

* Entra and Camar Eiendom owns property 50/50 through joint venture Hinna Park AS

* Book value, when including remaining building cost, is 595 million Norwegian crowns ($72.90 million) as of June 30

* On expected closing in Q3 2016 total transaction price is estimated to be around 700 million crowns

