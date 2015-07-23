FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Entra: Wintershall calls option to acquire property Gullfaks in Stavanger
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Entra: Wintershall calls option to acquire property Gullfaks in Stavanger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Wintershall calls option to acquire the property Gullfaks in Stavanger

* Entra and Camar Eiendom owns property 50/50 through joint venture Hinna Park AS

* Book value, when including remaining building cost, is 595 million Norwegian crowns ($72.90 million) as of June 30

* On expected closing in Q3 2016 total transaction price is estimated to be around 700 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1621 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.