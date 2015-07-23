BRIEF-RBS to sell loan portfolios to Cerberus Capital Management

July 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc :
* Further disposal of loan portfolio
* Disposal to an entity affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management LP
* Will receive cash consideration of about 225 mln stg at current exchange rates
* Carrying value of loans as at 31 December 2014 was approximately 223 mln stg
* Completion is expected in September 2015
* Disposal proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Transaction forms part of continued reduction of assets in RBS capital resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: