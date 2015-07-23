FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBS to sell loan portfolios to Cerberus Capital Management
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBS to sell loan portfolios to Cerberus Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc :

* Further disposal of loan portfolio

* Disposal to an entity affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management LP

* Will receive cash consideration of about 225 mln stg at current exchange rates

* Carrying value of loans as at 31 December 2014 was approximately 223 mln stg

* Completion is expected in September 2015

* Disposal proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Transaction forms part of continued reduction of assets in RBS capital resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.