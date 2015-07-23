FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mologen says Mariola Soehngen appointed as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 23, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mologen says Mariola Soehngen appointed as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Mariola Soehngen appointed chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Nov. 1, 2015

* CEO of Mologen AG, Matthias Schroff, has announced that he will resign from his post as chairman of executive board on October 31, 2015 and be leaving executive board with effect from Dec. 31, 2015

* In addition, Joerg Petrass (CFO) has also informed supervisory board that he does not plan to extend his tenure as executive board member of Mologen AG, which is due to run out on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.