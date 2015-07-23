BRIEF-Mologen says Mariola Soehngen appointed as new CEO

July 23 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Mariola Soehngen appointed chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Nov. 1, 2015

* CEO of Mologen AG, Matthias Schroff, has announced that he will resign from his post as chairman of executive board on October 31, 2015 and be leaving executive board with effect from Dec. 31, 2015

* In addition, Joerg Petrass (CFO) has also informed supervisory board that he does not plan to extend his tenure as executive board member of Mologen AG, which is due to run out on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

