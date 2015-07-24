FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Beazley pretax profit $154.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 24, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley pretax profit $154.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Gross premiums written increased by 2% to $1,099.7m (30 June 2014: $1,077.7m)

* Combined ratio of 86% (30 June 2014: 90%)

* Net investment income of $43.5m (30 June 2014: $46.8m)

* First interim dividend of 3.3p (30 June 2014: 3.1p)

* Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share

* Return on equity of 20% (30 June 2014: 17%)

* Premiums generated by our us underwriters rose by 25%, counterbalancing highly competitive conditions elsewhere.

* Still witnessing downward pressure on rates for large risk and short tail classes of business, effect of which has been masked by subdued claims activity

* Profit before income tax of $154.5m (30 June 2014: $132.9m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.