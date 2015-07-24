BRIEF-Beazley pretax profit $154.5 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Gross premiums written increased by 2% to $1,099.7m (30 June 2014: $1,077.7m)

* Combined ratio of 86% (30 June 2014: 90%)

* Net investment income of $43.5m (30 June 2014: $46.8m)

* First interim dividend of 3.3p (30 June 2014: 3.1p)

* Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share

* Return on equity of 20% (30 June 2014: 17%)

* Premiums generated by our us underwriters rose by 25%, counterbalancing highly competitive conditions elsewhere.

* Still witnessing downward pressure on rates for large risk and short tail classes of business, effect of which has been masked by subdued claims activity

* Profit before income tax of $154.5m (30 June 2014: $132.9m)