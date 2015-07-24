BRIEF-Hammerson's H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg vs 146.9 mln stg

July 24 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 9.5 pence per share

* Improving consumer confidence and prime positioning of our UK shopping centres generated growth in sales of 2 pct and footfall up 1.2 pct

* Group LFL NRI increased by 2.1 pct (3 pct including premium outlets) driven by continued demand for high-quality retail and leisure space

* H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg versus 146.9 mln stg year ago

* Profit before tax (including valuation changes) 329.4 mln stg for 6 months to June