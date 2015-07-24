FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hammerson's H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg vs 146.9 mln stg
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson's H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg vs 146.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 9.5 pence per share

* Improving consumer confidence and prime positioning of our UK shopping centres generated growth in sales of 2 pct and footfall up 1.2 pct

* Group LFL NRI increased by 2.1 pct (3 pct including premium outlets) driven by continued demand for high-quality retail and leisure space

* H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg versus 146.9 mln stg year ago

* Net rental income 159.5 mln stg for 6 months to June

* Profit before tax (including valuation changes) 329.4 mln stg for 6 months to June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
