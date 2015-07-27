FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hiscox H1 gross written premiums rise
July 27, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hiscox H1 gross written premiums rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :

* H1 profit before tax £135.1m versus £124.6m

* Interim dividend up 6.7 percent to 8 penceper share

* Earnings per share 43.7p versus 36.4p

* Net asset value per share 505.5p versus 425.6p

* “Reaping benefits of our growing retail specialty businesses in UK, Europe and USA”

* Although conditions for reinsurance and big ticket insurance remain tough, our teams have demonstrated their creativity and determination to succeed

* Gross written premiums increased to £1,096.3 million (2014: £978.9 million)

* Net earned premiums were £709.8 million (2014: £643.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
