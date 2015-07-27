FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bwin.Party gets revised indicative buyout proposal from GVC
July 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin.Party gets revised indicative buyout proposal from GVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Statement re. Press comment

* Board of Bwin.Party notes announcement made today in response to media speculation by GVC Holdings Plc

* Confirms that it has received a revised indicative proposal to acquire all of outstanding and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party

* Proposal to acquire Bwin.Party with indicative valuation of up to 122.5 pence per share, comprised of up to 25 pence in cash and balance in new GVC shares

* Whilst GVC is working on finalising this proposal, so that it can be formally considered by Bwin.Party board, there can be no certainty that an offer will be made by GVC

* Will make further announcements as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

