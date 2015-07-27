FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q-Free signs frame agreement in the US for NOK 82 million
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Q-Free signs frame agreement in the US for NOK 82 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Q-free ASA :

* Intelight Inc, a company in the Q-Free Group has been awarded an ATMS frame agreement from the State of Georgia Department of Transportation - Atlanta, Georgia, USA for the project “ State Wide - Traffic Signal Software”

* The Contract is open-ended but estimated by the State at 82 million Norwegian crowns ($10.04 million) value in the contract’s first year

* The first purchase orders under the new project are expected during the fourth quarter of 2015, totaling approximately 20 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1657 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

