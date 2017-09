BRIEF-Grenkeleasing H1 net profit rises 23 pct to EUR 38.5 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - Grenkeleasing AG :

* H1 consolidated group net profit rises 23 pct to 38.5 million euros ($42.66 million) - exceeds previous expectations

* H1 net interest income climbed 22.5 pct to 91.4 million euros (previous year: 74.6 million euros)

* H1 profit from insurance business grew 20.8 pct to 23.6 million euros(previous year: 19.5 million euros)

* H1 operating result increased by 26.0 pct to 52.5 million euros after 41.7 million euros in H1 2014

* Rise in 2015 earnings forecasts: consolidated group net profit expected in range of 74 million euros - 78 million euros (previous forecast: 71 million euros - 75 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)