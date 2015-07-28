FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melrose Industries plans to sell Elster to Honeywell
July 28, 2015

BRIEF-Melrose Industries plans to sell Elster to Honeywell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc

* Proposed disposal of Elster to Honeywell

* Consideration is payable in cash on completion, subject to customary adjustments, and implies a multiple of 3.1 times 2014 revenue and 14.3 times 2014 headline EBITDA

* Intends to use proceeds to finance a return of capital of over £2 billion to shareholders in due course and for general corporate purposes

* Proposed return of capital will be conditional on completion of disposal, which is anticipated to occur in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
