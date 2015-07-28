BRIEF-Set-top box maker Pace sees FY revenue between $2.65 bln to $2.72 bln

July 28 (Reuters) - Pace Plc

* Interim results for 6 months ended 30 June 2015

* H1 adjusted EBITA rose 11 percent to $118 million

* H1 revenue $1.08 billion versus $1.14 billion year ago

* Solid H1 2015: gross margin up 1.6 ppt to 23.2 pct, operating margin up 1.6 ppt to 10.9 pct and adjusted basic EPS up 11.4 pct to 28.4c

* Strong H2 2015 anticipated and proposed combination with Arris Group is progressing in-line with expectations

* Revenue down 5.3 pct to $1,078.6 mln (H1 2014: $1,138.9 mln), in-line with management expectations.

* Gross profit up 2 pct to $250.7 mln (H1 2014: $245.8 mln).

* Profit after tax up 54.2 pct to $85.4 mln (H1 2014: $55.4 mln).

* In view of proposed combination with Arris Group, board does not intend to recommend payment of any further dividends at this time

* Transaction with Arris is expected to complete in Q4 2015

* Revenue for 2015 is now expected to be in range of $2.65 bln to $2.72 bln (2014: $2.62bn);