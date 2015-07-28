BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group H1 underlying pretax profit up 10 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Interim dividend 11.1 penceper share

* Organic revenue growth of 2%

* Underlying PBT decreased by 10% to £96.3m, impacted by cost of us investment

* Underlying profit margin decreased to 17.3% from 19.7%, impacted by cost of us investment

* Ongoing challenging rating environment

* Ongoing challenging rating environment

* Full year organic revenue growth anticipated to be in line with previous year