BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group H1 underlying pretax profit up 10 pct
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group H1 underlying pretax profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Interim dividend 11.1 penceper share

* Organic revenue growth of 2%

* Underlying PBT decreased by 10% to £96.3m, impacted by cost of us investment

* Underlying profit margin decreased to 17.3% from 19.7%, impacted by cost of us investment

* Ongoing challenging rating environment

* Full year organic revenue growth anticipated to be in line with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

