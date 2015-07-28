FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Informa's H1 pretax profit 121.9 mln stg vs 100.2 mln stg
July 28, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Informa's H1 pretax profit 121.9 mln stg vs 100.2 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Informa Plc

* Half year results for six months ended 30 jJune 2015

* H1 revenue rose 8.6 percent to 618.8 million stg

* Interim dividend up 2.3 percent to 6.55 penceper share

* H1 adjusted EPS rose 8.5 percent to 21.8 pence

* Continues to focus on improving operational fitness in business as it implements 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan

* This year we expect to invest between 30 mln stg and 40 mln stg in a range of initiatives designed to match and exceed customer demands and exploit growth opportunities

* Delivered a steady performance in first half and our full year expectations remain unchanged

* Goal remains to have all four operating divisions delivering positive organic growth as we enter 2017

* Appointment of Charlie McCurdy as chief executive of global exhibitions division, taking over from Will Morris, who is due to retire at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

