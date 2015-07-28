FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceutical buys Roxane Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim Roxane Inc
#Healthcare
July 28, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceutical buys Roxane Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim Roxane Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Acquisition

* Acquires Roxane Laboratories, transforming its position in us generics market

* Expected to be accretive in 2016 and very strongly accretive thereafter

* Under terms of acquisition, on closing of transaction Hikma will pay gross consideration of $1.18 billion in cash and will issue 40 million new Hikma shares to Boehringer

* Hikma has also agreed to make contingent cash payments of up to $125 million, subject to achievement of certain performance milestones. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
