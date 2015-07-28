FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Origin Enterprises to sell stake in Valeo Foods for 86.6 mln euro
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Origin Enterprises to sell stake in Valeo Foods for 86.6 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Origin Enterprises Plc

* Disposal of interest in Valeo Foods

* Disposal of its 32% equity interest in consumer foods group Valeo Foods Group Limited to Capvest Partners LLP

* Proceeds from disposal will be used initially to reduce debt and ultimately for investment in agri-services

* Total cash consideration of eur 86.6 million has been received in connection with transaction

* Cash consideration comprises eur 42.5 million in respect of disposal of group’s 32% shareholding and eur 44.1 million in full settlement of vendor loan note

* Group’s share of profit after interest and tax from Valeo is expected to average eur 6.5 million for three years to 31 july 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
