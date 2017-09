Aug 3 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc :

* H1 revenue at £755.8m versus £788.2m year earlier

* H1 profit before tax before exceptional items at £34.6m versus £32.5m year earlier

* Revenue down 4 pct, reflecting a lower contribution from major projects

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 8.8 pence per share

* Group's results for year will be in line with current market expectations - CEO