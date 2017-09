Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG :

* First half 2015 business development in line with FY guidance

* H1 revenue 48.3 million euros ($52.9 million) versus 51.5 million euros year ago

* H1 FFO 23.2 million euros versus 24.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net result 15.1 million euros versus 6.6 million euros year ago

* Full-year guidance confirmed (revenues 98 million euros and FFO 49 million euros)