BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 EBITDA NOK 386 million, below expectations

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($514.20 million) (Reuters poll 4.30 billion crowns)
* Q2 EBITDA 386 million crowns (Reuters poll 389 million crowns)
* End-Q2 order backlog 21.44 billion crowns (Reuters poll 21.46 billion crowns)
* Outlook is good for defence area with significant prospects in several segments
* Says outlook for group’s oil and offshore-related units is less predictable
* Says Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies is still experiencing a challenging oil and gas market
* Efforts and in-house resources directed towards several medium caliber turret solution prospects will have negative impact on underlying operating profit in H2 for Kongsberg Protech Systems
($1 = 8.2074 Norwegian crowns)