BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 EBITDA NOK 386 million, below expectations
August 21, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 EBITDA NOK 386 million, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($514.20 million) (Reuters poll 4.30 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBITDA 386 million crowns (Reuters poll 389 million crowns)

* End-Q2 order backlog 21.44 billion crowns (Reuters poll 21.46 billion crowns)

* Outlook is good for defence area with significant prospects in several segments

* Says outlook for group’s oil and offshore-related units is less predictable

* Says Kongsberg Oil & Gas Technologies is still experiencing a challenging oil and gas market

* Efforts and in-house resources directed towards several medium caliber turret solution prospects will have negative impact on underlying operating profit in H2 for Kongsberg Protech Systems

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2074 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

