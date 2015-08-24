BRIEF-Amlin H1 pretax profit 143.3 mln stg vs 148.5 mln stg

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Amlin Plc

* H1 pretax profit 143.3 million stg versus 148.5 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 3.7 percent to 8.4 penceper share

* Net earned premium decreased by 7.5 pct to £1,031.3 million for 6 months to June 30

* Net earned premium in the second half of the year will benefit from the unwinding of the seasonality adjustment for north-atlantic windstorm bu

* Rating pressure in our insurance business has been less marked than for reinsurance